This Saturday, the first graduating class of the Children's Hospital of San Antonio and Baylor College of Medicine's pediatric resident physicians will walk the stage at Sunset Station.

Several of them are choosing to practice here in San Antonio, where they learned their craft.

"I do have two children here, my husband here, also it's a perfect place to raise a family here also, so I'm very familiar with the city and its rich culture," said Dr. Danielle Ramirez, one of 10 members of the first class of these graduates who says staying in San Antonio was a no-brainer. "From the families and the patients who have taught me so much, I feel like I'm very humbled by the experience and I'm ready to go on and give back to serve this community."

"Our docs have gone out into the community, worked with children in the community, and really developed an attitude of giving back and staying connected to the patients they serve,” said Dr. Michelle Barajaz, the pediatric residency program director and assistant dean of education for Baylor College of Medicine at the Children's Hospital of San Antonio.

Dr. Barajaz added that one resident specifically chose the smaller community of Schertz for her practice.

"She knew she wanted to stay nearby and that was the place where she knew she connected and could really make a difference in joining that practice,” Dr. Barajaz noted.

Those residents staying here are among the thousands of people yearly who are helping the Alamo City's population explode. The Census Bureau says that in the year 2000, San Antonio's population was 1.15 million. By 2010 it had skyrocketed to 1.33 million. Now, in 2018, an estimated 1.51 million live in San Antonio.

To put that into perspective, that could fill all the seats in the Alamodome 23 times!

Mayor Ron Nirenberg recently announced that San Antonio was adding 66 people a day, making it the fastest growing city in the country.

"Everybody is very friendly here, and they are really on your side and want to see you succeed so you can ultimately give back to the city,” Dr. Ramirez said.

