SAN ANTONIO — Turning to remote learning has meant many high school seniors who expected to participate in annual traditions are now preparing for the final days of K-12 education at home, instead. But some grassroots groups on Facebook are trying to show them they're cared for and supported.

"All these people reaching out makes me feel good. Like, they’re thinking of us, thinking of me and it makes me really happy," said Steele High School senior Analeigh Esquivel.

Local nonprofit "Queening in my Purpose" set up one of the groups. Parents post a photo and info about their child's favorite things and someone connects with the parent to safely offer a gift. It's nothing expensive; just what's on their heart.

"I thought it’ll be a few people, we’ll get some seniors and it'll be over soon," said Tameka Smith, Director of Community Outreach for Queening in my Purpose. "But I’ve been blown away, everyone wants their senior to be recognized and they know they’re going through. I have a senior and they’re going through it — no prom, no elephant walk — all the things they were looking forward to."

Queening in my Purpose Founder and CEO Sierra Parker says in addition to individual community members, businesses have also shown support.

"We’ve had companies come in and sponsor five to ten at a time," Parker said.

Parker and Smith say it's been a blessing to see the community come together. There are multiple groups asking supporters to "Adopt a High School Senior" in San Antonio and across the nation, with thousands of people taking part to provide small gifts that can make a big difference.

"If you’re thinking about adopting a senior, or if you have already, just the littlest things will make us happy, literally anything," Esquivel said. "It's just the thing that you’re thinking about us and your thoughts are with us during this time, 'cause it really is hard for us."

