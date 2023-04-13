Abbott brings 'parental rights' tour to San Antonio

The governor is expected to continue promoting his initiative of school choice while facing opposition from Texas legislators.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott is expected to talk "parental empowerment" and the Texas education system at a Thursday visit to San Antonio, the latest stop on a statewide tour that's seen him prioritizing a school vouchers initiative that faces opposition in the Legislature.

Abbott is expected to discuss "the growing need and desire for parent empowerment," according to his office. The bulk of Thursday evening's conversation is expected to center on school vouchers, which has been a focus during the governor's recent stops at Corpus Christi, Tyler, Houston and elsewhere. He also highlighted it in February's State of the State speech.

The program would essentially allow parents to take their children out of public school while receiving state money to educate them elsewhere, whether at home or via private schooling. The proposal calls for creating an education savings account that would pay parents up to $8,000 per student that they decide to remove each year.

But rural communities have long opposed voucher proposals, saying it siphons funds away and depletes the community impact of schools in smaller towns. Advocates, on the other hand, see it as empowering parents discontent with public education subjects.

The Texas House recently drew a line in the sand over school vouchers, approving a budget amendment that would prevent the state from paying for it.

Thursday's event will be hosted by St. Mary Magdalen School and begins at 6 p.m.

>MORE TEXAS POLITICS NEWS:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.