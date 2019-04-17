SAN ANTONIO — It is a first in Texas and possibly a life-changing opportunity for young teens in the Alamo City.

On the campus of Fox Tech High School, the Health Professions Magnet school launched last year, but now, a year-long planning process is underway for the P-TECH, or Pathways in Technology program.

It will offer free training for high-demand medical careers and it will launch in the fall of 2020. It's an Early College High School where students will be able to get a jump start on a licensed RN career.

Kristi Jimenez is a junior in the magnet program now. Jimenez said the new venture will be a big benefit to the students who follow her into a health career. “It's a great opportunity and I'm looking forward to the incoming freshmen that are going to be able to partake in this program, because they will have notches under their belt that other students coming out of non-targeted programs, non-targeted schools, they won't have,” Jimenez said.

She said the real-world, hands-on experiences offered by the program are very valuable.

“They're going to find out if medicine and working with people and sciences if this is really what they want to do as a career in the future,” Jimenez said. She said the close-knit community that is already at work at the school will be helpful. “The faculty here, they want to make sure that we progress as students and we are completely and entirely prepared."

School Principal Jennifer Benavides said because most of the students accepted into the program are lower income, the free resource will help many families.

“Here at Fox Tech, we serve a population of 78 percent of our students are low socio-economic, so this gives a student an opportunity who really does want to live in the community or stay close to home, to get an education, earn a rigorous education, especially through the SAC nursing program, which is one of the best in the local area,” Benavides said. She added that students will be able to get practical experience through the Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, which is just a few blocks from the school.

Benavides said the hard work of students will be recognized by the opportunity. “100 percent of our students get accepted to four year universities. The challenge isn't getting into university. The challenge is paying for four year universities."

SAISD provided the following background on the venture:

“The focus will be on preparing students with the skills, credentials and industry-specific associate degrees necessary for high-wage, high-demand careers as licensed RNs. It will be the first P-TECH program in the state with a focus on registered nursing.

The Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 22 in 2017, paving the way for school districts to work with the Texas Education Agency to launch P-TECH programs. Under the model, within four to six years, students will be able to earn a high school diploma, an associate degree, a two-year post-secondary certificate or industry certification/licensure, and complete work-based training through internships, apprenticeships or other job-training programs.

In the P-TECH model, schools partner with Texas institutions of higher education and regional businesses and industries, giving students post-secondary education and workforce training opportunities. This type of opportunity provides a quality method of supporting students going and completing college.”