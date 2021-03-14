5,000 Houston-area teachers get vaccinated as state expands priority groups

Education workers are the latest group identified as a priority for vaccination.

HOUSTON — Thousands of Houston-area teachers and childcare workers lined up to receive their first doses of the vaccine Sunday.

Those who work in the education field are for the first time included among the priority groups to be vaccinated.

“I saw a line of cars and teachers excited to say hey, ‘This is the first day that I can start living again, breathing again, going to restaurants again,” Memorial Hermann vice president of pharmacy services, Dr. Binita Patel, said. “Lots of hope, lots of excitement.”

More than 5,000 Houston-area educators and related child-care staff are expected to receive the Pfizer shots Sunday at the Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land.

Another 5,000 will get theirs at the venue on Monday.

Officials say teachers and staff need to be vaccinated so they can feel safe enough to return to the classrooms.

Some teachers became even more concerned about students returning from spring break, which happened to be during the same week Texas mask requirements were lifted.

The Texas Education Agency says school districts may independently decide if masks will be required for students and staff in the classrooms.

Although these teachers will soon be able to breathe a little easier, Dr. Patel says it is not the finish line.

“We are not out of this,” Patel said. “We are still in it.”