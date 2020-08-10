This marks the third school district in North Texas that has raised concerns after seeing a large amount of students failing online classes.

Students at Joshua ISD with a failing semester average in any class is required to return to face-to-face learning in November, the district said in a letter sent to parents Thursday.

The district said it is not pleased that 40% of virtual learners have failed one or more courses.

Students who have a failing semester average in any course on their three-week progress report will return to in-person learning on Nov. 9, which is the beginning of the third six-weeks grading period.

Administrators and teachers have reviewed the failure reports from virtual learners and have discussed action plans for providing them with the best education, the district said.

Teachers and staff have "worked diligently to ensure that our students have all the tools necessary to succeed in their learning, both virtually and in-person," the district said.

Students who have been successful in their academics will be allowed to continue virtual learning.

The district said it will continue to follow health and safety protocols for in-person learners.

The district said that during the first six weeks of instruction, there was .3% positivity rate for staff and students in face-to-face learning, the district said.

Parents with children who are failing but do not want them to return to campus may choose to withdraw to homeschool, withdraw and enroll in a charter or private school with virtual learning or request a transfer to another district that offers virtual learning.