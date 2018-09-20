San Antonio schools are well-represented on a new list highlighting the healthiest schools in America.

461 schools, from 26 states and the District of Columbia, were recognized as “America’s Healthiest Schools” by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, a national organization that empowers kids to develop lifelong, healthy habits.

The schools, 81 percent of which serve high-need populations, also receive Healthier Generation’s National Healthy Schools Award at the Bronze, Silver or Gold level, based on the standards they achieve.

All of the award-winning, America’s Healthiest Schools:

· Meet or exceed federal nutrition standards for school meals and snacks

· Offer breakfast daily

· Implement district wellness policies and update progress annually

· Provide students with at least 60 minutes of physical education per week and ensure physical activity throughout the school day

“The most important investments we can make are those that support kids’ health and education,” said Brian Weaver, Chief Program Officer at the Alliance for a Healthier Generation. “We applaud these 461 award-winning schools for finding creative ways to keep all kids active, eating healthy and engaged in learning while setting them on a path to lifelong health.”

The San Antonio and New Braunfels area schools on the list:

Gold IDEA Brackenridge College Prep

Silver IDEA Mays College Prep Harmony Hills Elementary School

Bronze Clear Spring Elementary School Freiheit Elementary School Bill Brown Elementary School Rebecca Creek Elementary School Hoffmann Lane Elementary School Oak Creek Elementary School Indian Springs Elementary School Kinder Ranch Elementary School IDEA Brackenridge Academy IDEA Carver Academy IDEA Judson Academy IDEA Judson Academy and College Prep IDEA Mays Academy Montgomery Elementary School



