ODESSA, Texas — The USGS reports that a 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck 7 miles northeast of Odessa at 1:29 a.m. early Tuesday morning.

Many residents have reported shaking at their homes. There are no reports of any damage or injuries.

This is the fourth earthquake M3.0 or greater near Odessa this year, almost exactly a month after a 3.0 quake on March 22.

