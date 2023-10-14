Free events happening in San Antonio to view the solar eclipse take place next month

Plenty of free events will take place across the city that come with the chance to grab a set of glasses.

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready San Antonians as the annular solar eclipse is fast approaching! In fact, plenty of free events will take place across the city that come with the chance to grab a set of glasses.

The solar eclipse takes place on Oct. 14 as early as 10:23 a.m. when the moon passes between the sun and earth showing a partial eclipse ending at 1:33 p.m., according to time and date.

The "ring of fire" will be displayed starting at 11:54 a.m. when a ring from the sun will be visible behind the moon and the sky will grow darker. What a sight to see!

Below are five free events to view the solar eclipse in San Antonio:

Scobee Education Center - This event features activities and vendors in a festival style format. Scobee will hosts food trucks and vendors along their circular driveway. A stage will also be setup where narration is scheduled to be held during the eclipse. Solar glasses will be provided while supplies last. The event takes place from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Mission San Jose - This national historic park will allow visitors an opportunity to speak with astronomers and participate in educational activities. Free solar glasses will also be provided while supplies last. The event takes place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Eisenhower Park - This north side park will have a telescope setup with a solar filter allowing attendees to safely view the sun and sunspots. Educational information will be provided about the sun, solar radiation and greenhouse effect. Solar glasses will be provided while supplies last. The event takes place from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Trinity University - This event is held during the university's Space Week when an Eclipse Festival will take place featuring rooftop viewing of the eclipse with a telescope, mock representation of the solar system, science demonstrations and more, according to their website. The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Alamo Beer - Attendees will be provided a pair of solar glasses with a beverage purchase while supplies last. A special themed beer will also be featured with eclipse hops called "Ring of Fire." The event takes place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.