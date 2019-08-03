MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — Police have arrested an East Texas woman for allegedly stabbing her husband to death early Friday morning.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, officials were called to the Oak Manor Apartment complex, located at 2201 North Edwards Avenue, around 1:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located Roberto Espinoza, 26, of Mount Pleasant, who had been stabbed. He was taken to a Titus County hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators arrested the victim’s wife, Araceli Espinoza, 23, also of Mount Pleasant, in connection with the stabbing shortly after 8 a.m. this morning.

She was booked into the Titus County Jail for first-degree murder.

Her bond is set at $1 million.





