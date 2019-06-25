TYLER, Texas — The 104th annual East Texas State Fair has revealed their lineup of musical acts for the entertainment portion of the annual event.

Tuesday morning, organizers announced Aaron Watson would serve as a headliner for the fair's concert series. Lindale's Chris Colston will take the stage as Watson's opening act. Watson and Colston will hit the Stonewater Roofing Stage on Saturday, September 21, at 8:30 p.m.

Aaron Watson

The other headliner will be legendary rock star, Bret Michaels. Ashmore will serve as Michaels' opening act. Michaels and Ashmore will take the Stonewater Roofing Stage by storm on Saturday, September 28, at 8:30 p.m.

Limited tickets are available for Bret Michaels/Ashmore and Aaron Watson/Chris Colston. Tickets will go on sale July 1, at 10 a.m.

Other acts include:

La Fiera De Ojinaga - September 29; Stonewater Roofing Stage (4 p.m.)

Mike & The Moonpies - September 29; Community Stage (9 p.m.)

Holly Tucker - September 27; Community Stage (9 p.m)

Bille Jo - September 28; Community Stage (9 p.m.)

Sabrina Toole - September 21; Community Stage (9 p.m.)

The Tuxedo Cats - September 23; Community Stage (9 p.m.)

Amy Holden - September 25; Community Stage (9 p.m.)

Tyler Junior College Jazz Ensemble - September 24; Community Stage (9 p.m.)

University of Texas at Tyler Jazz Ensemble - September 27; Community Stage (9 p.m.)

FOOD ROW

One thing that is always a hit with patrons is the fair food! If you visit Food Row for lunch, you will receive FREE admission from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday - Friday.

This year, Food Row will include the following vendors:

Bayou Billy's Sweet Tea

Famous Sweet Iced Tea

Concessions Plus

Pistolettes

Shrimp on a Stick

Gator on a Stick

Crawfish Nachos

Boudin Balls

Ribbon Fries

Corky Westmoreland Concessions

Slushies

Rolled Ice Cream

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Five Boys Ranch

Hamburgers

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Cheese Fries

Brisket Cheese Fries

Brisket Taco

Chicken Fajita Taco

Brisket Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Breakfast Burritos

Granny's Cheesecakes & More

Fried Cheesecake

Chocolate Dipped Cheesecake

Fried Oreos

Fried Snickers

Fried Twinkies

Chocolate Dipped Bananas

Fried Kool-Aid

Greenbriar Foods

Chicken Fried Steak

Burgers

Chopped Beef

Chili Dog

Chicken Nuggets

Fish Nuggets

Sausage on a Stick

Chicken & Dumplings

Cornbread

Grigsby Enterprise Wonderstick

WonderStick Waffle Cone

Harlon's BBQ

Sausage on a Stick

Chopped Beef Sandwich

4 Meat Baked Potato

Sliced Turkey

Beans

Potato Salad

Kinfolks Tater Hut

Baked Potatoes

Tornado/Curly Fries

Polish Sausage

Chicken Strips

Chicken Fried Steak

Nachos

Fried Oreos

Snow Cones

L&D Concessions

Candied Apples

Caramel Apples

Cotton Candy

La Casita Taqueria

Enchiladas

Tortas

Chalupas

Crazy Tacos

Tamales

Quesadillas

Leimon's Pizza

Pizza by the Slice

Sodas

Mad Chow

Chicken & Pork Sharwarmas

Boom Chakalaka Beans

Shrimp Puffs

Fish on a Stick

Crazy Cajun Crawfish

McKinney Food Services

Corn Dogs

Cherry Limeade

Turkey Legs

Onion Rings

Funnel Cakes

Paleteria Polar

Fresh Fruit

Popsicles

Parfaits

Snow Cones

Roses Ice Cream

Blue Bell Ice Cream

Seafood Cajun Express

Pork Chop on a Stick

Chicken on a Stick

Gator on a Stick

Corn on the Cob

Egg Rolls

Onion Bloom

Popcorn Shrimp

French Fries

Fried Pickles

SmokinLikeYaLikeIt

Turkey Legs

Smoked Meatloaf

Cowboy Mignon

Chopped Beef

Kickin' Chicken

Firepoker

Tamale Slammer

Cowpatty

Stuffed Potato

Tapatito's

Grilled Chicken Tacos

Taqueria El Lugar

Tacos

Super Quesadilla

Enchiladas

Fajitas

Flautas

Ted Kamel Foods

Mac & Cheese Fries

Fried Pickles

Super Baked Sweet Potatoes

Thick Cut Fried Bacon on a Stick

Fried Tamales

The Mother of all Cheeseburgers

Super Gyros

Fried Peach Tacos

Mexican S'mores

Chocolate Covered Fried Bacon

Churros Platter

The Brownie Burger

Cheesecake Chimichangas

Strawberry Shortcake Fried Twinkies

Texas Twister

Refreshing Fruit Drinks

Trinity Lutheran Church

Famous Homemade Pies

Root-Beer Floats

Chicken Strips

Winkle Concessions

Deep Fried Bacon with Glaze

Bacon Wrapped Sausage

Bacon Wrapped Chicken

Chocolate Dipped Bacon

Deep Fried Brownies with toppings

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

LIVESTOCK SHOW

The annual Livestock Show will also take place for area students and adults alike.

JUNIOR SHOWS

Friday, September 20

Pasture and Wildlife Plant ID Contest

Junior Heifer Show (These breeds made last year - Angus, Red Angus, Hereford, Polled Hereford, Shorthorn,Gray Brahman, Red Brahman, Santa Gertrudis and Simbrah)

Saturday, September 21

Junior Heifer Show (These breeds made last year - Charolais, Chianina, Limousin, Maine-Anjou, Simmental, ORB, Beefmaster, Brangus and ARB)

JBBA Fall Classic

Sunday, September 22

Junior Swine Show

Junior Steer Show

Tuesday, September 24

Junior Rabbit Show

Saturday, September 28

Junior Lamb Show

Junior Dairy Show

Junior Meat Goat Show

OPEN SHOWS

Tuesday, September 24

Open ABBA Red & Gray Brahman Show

Wednesday, September 25

Open Miniature Zebu Show

Open Miniature Hereford Show

Junior Open Miniature Hereford Show

Thursday, September 26

Open Boer Goat Show

Saturday, September 28

TLBA Haltered Texas Longhorn Show

Open Hereford Show

Open Limousin Show

TLBA Penned Texas Longhorn Show

Sunday, September 29

TLBA Youth Texas Longhorn Show

The fair will begin on Friday, September 20, and run through Sunday, September 29.

For more information, visit the East Texas State Fair website.