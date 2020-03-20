SAN ANTONIO — East Central ISD will begin offering meal delivery services using school buses starting Monday.

The buses will stop at specific locations Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The district says the bus will typically park in a parking lot, and meals will be hand-delivered to students outside the bus.

The curbside meals will still be available all campuses as it was this week. That service is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meals include lunch and breakfast for the following morning and are available for those 18 and younger.

To find out the times and locations of deliveries, please use the bus infofinder at this link.

