SAN ANTONIO — Early voting begins Tuesday in the heated runoff election for San Antonio mayor and several city council seats. Election Day is June 8.

Current Mayor Ron Nirenberg and District 6 City Councilman Greg Brockhouse have faced off in a series of heated debates. They have sparred over hot-button issues like Chick-Fil-A coming to the San Antonio airport and climate change.

Brockhouse leaving his seat means his city council spot in District 6 is up for grabs. Melissa Cabello Havrda and Andy Greene are in the run-off there.

District 2 voters can choose between Keith Toney and Jada Andrews-Sullivan.

District 4 is also in a runoff. Adriana Rocha Garcia and Johnny Arredondo are on the ballot there.

The Bexar County runoff election is scheduled for Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Click to view the generic ballot for Bexar County.

(Your exact ballot will differ depending on where you live.)

Early voting will be open in Bexar County daily (except Sunday) between May 28 and June 4. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 28 - June 1 and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 3-4.

Click here for a list of early voting locations prior to Election Day

Polls will be open in Bexar County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 8, which is Election Day.

Click here to look up your correct polling place for Election Day.

A valid form of ID is now required to vote in Texas. Here are the seven approved forms of identification, according to the Texas Secretary of State:

Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS

United States military identification card containing the person's photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph

United States passport

Click for more information about acceptable ID.