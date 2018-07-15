SAN ANTONIO — Early voting begins Monday for the July 31 Special Election for Texas Senate District 19.

The seat became available after the resignation of former Senator Carlos Uresti. He was convicted on 11 charges related to using sand fracking company Four Winds as a Ponzi scheme to defraud investors.

Uresti's brother, Texas House District 118 Rep. Tomas Uresti (D), has thrown his hat in the ring to seek his brother’s former post. Uresti was defeated in the Democratic House primary earlier this year following his brother's indictment, so he will not return to his current seat in 2019.

Another well-known local Democrat is also vying for the role. Former U.S. Rep. Pete Gallego is looking to jump back into politics after losing the U.S. District 23 seat to Will Hurd (R) in a contentious race in 2014. He lost again to Hurd in 2016.

Other Democrats in the race include State Rep. Roland Gutierrez and Charlie Urbina Jones.

Also running in the heavily Democratic district are Republicans Pete Flores, Jesse "Jay" Alaniz and Carlos Antonio Raymond. Libertarian candidate Tony Valdivia also has entered the race.

Early voting for the July 31 Special Election begins Monday, June 16, and runs until Friday, July 27.

