GYPSUM, Colo. — The Eagle County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding one of their deputies who went missing Tuesday. 

Tayler Esslinger, 26, was heading to the mountains in a black 2011 Dodge pickup truck early Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the department. They said he hasn't been seen since. 

The truck has firefighter license plates with the plate number 719YBC.

Esslinger lives in Gypsum and is a detention deputy with the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Jessie Porter, a spokesperson for the department said. 

They are asking anyone who sees him or his truck to call either the Sheriff's Office or the Vail Public Safety Communications Center at 970-479-2201.

