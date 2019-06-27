GYPSUM, Colo. — The Eagle County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding one of their deputies who went missing Tuesday.

Tayler Esslinger, 26, was heading to the mountains in a black 2011 Dodge pickup truck early Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the department. They said he hasn't been seen since.

The truck has firefighter license plates with the plate number 719YBC.

Esslinger lives in Gypsum and is a detention deputy with the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Jessie Porter, a spokesperson for the department said.

They are asking anyone who sees him or his truck to call either the Sheriff's Office or the Vail Public Safety Communications Center at 970-479-2201.

