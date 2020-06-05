SAN ANTONIO — Dunkin’ and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation have worked together from the beginning of the global health crisis to find meaningful ways to say thank you to healthcare professionals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.

On National Nurses Day, Wednesday, May 6, Dunkin’ is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut to all healthcare workers who visit participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

No purchase is necessary and it is while supplies last. It excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, and the limit is one per guest. The offer is not valid on mobile orders.