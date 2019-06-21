Dunkin' is offering a free coffee deal using your smart assistant as part the longest day of the year deal.

Friday, June 21, is the Summer Solstice, or the first day of the year, and also the longest day of the year.

Dunkin' says to get the free coffee, tell your smart assistant, like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, "ASK Send me a Sample for Dunkin Shot in the Dark" and follow the prompts.

The restaurant chain says a free can of coffee will be sent right to your door in the next few days.

The company says the offer is only good on June 21, 2019, and is only while supplies last.