ABILENE, Texas — Its summer time and pools are the places to be.

But remember to take precaution when having your fun in the sun because in a matter of moments the unthinkable could happen… according to the CDC, drowning is the number 2 cause of accidental deaths of children of 15 right behind car wrecks.

“Drowning is a very hard subject for lifeguards,” says Kyle Roberts of the YMCA.

A tough subject- but a real one… according to the Center for Disease Control over 750 accident drowning deaths are reported each year—and 350 of those happen with a parent within 25 yards.

"Most of the time people assume its splashing and panicking but that’s a rarity,” says Roberts.

Roberts says if you have any doubts about your child's swimming abilities be sure to keep a flotation device nearby, especially if they are in water where their feet can't touch.

Keep your kids safe this summer by being mindful of the signs even the less obvious ones.

Look for these other signs of drowning when persons are in the water:

Head low in the water, mouth at water level

Head tilted back with mouth open

Eyes glassy and empty, unable to focus

Eyes closed

Hair over forehead or eyes

Not using legs

Hyperventilating or gasping

Trying to swim in a particular direction but not making headway

Trying to roll over onto the back

Appears to be climbing an invisible ladder

Courtesy of Soundings.com