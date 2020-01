SAN ANTONIO — Drone 5 took a little trip around the city close to midnight on New Year's Eve and capture spectacular images of the fireworks displays all over town.

The city actually lights up from the sheer amount of fireworks being popped all at once.

Fireworks are illegal within the city limits, according to city ordinance. Fireworks are allowed outside of the city limits in Bexar County and some surrounding counties.

The full drone video shows nearly 20 minutes of amazing fireworks views.