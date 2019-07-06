DALLAS — A body was pulled from the Trinity River after a driver on Woodall Rodgers spotted the figure floating downstream Friday afternoon in Dallas.
The driver called 911 just before 2 p.m. after seeing the body "floating downstream at a high rate of speed," said Jason Evans, a spokesman with Dallas Fire-Rescue.
Dallas police launched a helicopter to search for the body, which was then spotted hung up on debris in the river near Interstate 45.
A cause of death and identity are pending an examination by the Dallas County medical examiner's office.
