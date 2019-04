SAN ANTONIO — A driver smashed into a house with his truck just south of downtown early Monday morning, police said.

Police say the driver lost control of the pickup truck just before 3 a.m. and crashed into a fence on Guadalupe Street. He ended up pushing the fence all the way into the house, according to police.

Luckily, no one was hurt, but there was some minor damage to the home.

Police say the driver is being assessed for DWI.