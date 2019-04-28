SAN ANTONIO — A mother and her young son slammed into a pole in order to avoid a crash late Saturday night on the northeast side.

It happened around 11:30 p.m along Nacogdoches, near Thousand Oaks Boulevard.

Police say the driver of a black pickup truck pulled out onto Nacogdoches and the mother swerved to avoid a collision. She then crashed into a pole.

Firefighters used the "jaws of life" to rescue the mother and her 3-year-old son. They were taken to the hospital and their conditions are not known.

The driver of the pickup truck took off.

Police are still investigating if the truck actually hit the mother's car.