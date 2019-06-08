SAN ANTONIO — We're guessing the driver wasn't planning on that happening.

A high-speed pursuit that started in Atascosa County and went through three counties ended on Loop 410 in southwest San Antonio Monday morning after the driver, Kevin Warnken, 27, ran out of gas.

Deputy Sheriff R. Sanchez with the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office tried to stop a 2016 Harley Davidson for speeding when Warnken sped up and refused to stop.

Two DPS troopers joined in on the chase when Warnken entered Wilson County.

Warnken circled back to Loop 1604 and eventually to IH 37 and into San Antonio.

He took Loop 410 west where he reached speeds nearing 120 mph before finally running out of fuel north of the IH35 interchange.

Warnken was arrested for evading arrest with a vehicle. He was also wanted on two first-degree felony warrant for violation of probation from a recent aggravated assault conviction.