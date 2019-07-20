SAN ANTONIO — One man is in serious condition at University Hospital after losing control of his truck and landing in the Medina River.

According to SAPD, the driver was headed southbound on I-35 around 10:30 p.m., when he approached the bridge on the Medina River.

He lost control of his truck and veered off the road onto the grassy median; he went through the guard rails down the overpass and into the river.

The drop was a good 15 to 20 feet down.

Officers found the man in the truck unresponsive. He was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

SAPD is investigating the accident and criminal charges are pending.