SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for a driver who allegedly fled the scene after slamming their pickup truck into Karolina's Antique Shop overnight.

According to SAPD, the car slammed into the building located in the 1700 block of Blanco Road near Fulton Avenue around 2:30 am Friday before running away.

Investigators believe the driver most likely was speeding and lost control at the nearby roundabout.

Firefighters were able to extract the vehicle from the building.

Karolina's Antiques posted the following statement onto their Facebook page.