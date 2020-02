SAN ANTONIO — Police say speeding may have been a factor when a driver was killed in an accident on the northwest side late Tuesday night.

Two drivers were following each other on Camp Bullis Road around 11 p.m. and one of them lost control, according to police. Police said the car then hit a tree and rolled into the parking lot of a school on Babcock, where it hit a parked van.

Firefighters tried to rescue the driver, but he died on the scene. The other driver was not hurt.