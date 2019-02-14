SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed in an accident on the west side of San Antonio Thursday morning.

Police say the driver of a Buick Rendezvous was travelling west bound on Culebra, near Potranco, around 10:00 a.m., when he hit the center median and ran over a traffic sign. The SUV's gas tank ruptured and it caught on fire. Fire crews say the man was found dead in the vehicle.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said in a Facebook post that they had to close part of Culebra, from Rimrock Trail to Grissom Gate. They said it will be closed until at least 12:30 p.m. Thursday.