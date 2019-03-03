SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and several of his family members are injured after a car crash on the northwest side early Sunday morning.

Police say a family of six was traveling on westbound Loop 410 and missed the exit for West Military Drive.

They hit a wall divider and ended up pinned inside the vehicle. The fire department rescued four kids, between the ages of 3 and 8.

The man driving died upon impact. One of children was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. The others are in serious condition, including a woman who was also in the car.

Family members tell KENS 5 the man and woman were the children's grandparents.

Police say the wet weather could have been a factor in the crash. They are investigating.