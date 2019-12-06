SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 30s was speeding through the parking lot of North Star Mall before his car rolled over and landed in some nearby trees, police said.

At about 2 a.m. Wednesday, the driver missed a curve, causing the car to roll over, end over end, police said.

Police were unable to determine whether the driver had a head injury or was intoxicated. Police said he didn't make any sense when they asked him questions after the crash.

He was taken to University Hospital. His condition has not been released.