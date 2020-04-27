The driver of a vehicle died after colliding with a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train Sunday afternoon in Richardson, officials said.

The train was traveling northbound when the vehicle failed to yield to the right-of-way at the Collins Grade Crossing at about 5:28 p.m., DART officials said.

Both sides of the tracks are closed. Red Line passengers may experience delays due to the accident, which was near Arapaho Center station. A shuttle bus will take passengers to the Galatyn Park station.

Police and first responders were at the scene.

