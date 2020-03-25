SAN ANTONIO — A man died after a crash at Loop 1604 Tuesday night in what police are calling a drunk driving accident.

Police say the man who died was a passenger in a 2004 Dodge Durango. The driver of the Durango crashed on the east bound lanes of Loop 1604 under the Vance Jackson overpass just after 7 p.m.

The passenger died at the scene, according to police. Another passenger was taken to the hospital with an injury to his arm.

Police say the driver was found to be intoxicated and is expected to be charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

