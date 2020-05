According to police, the driver pulled out of a driveway on West Military near Royalgate on the southwest side.

SAN ANTONIO — A suspected drunk driver pulled out into traffic and slammed into an oncoming car early Friday morning, police said.

According to police, the driver pulled out of a driveway on West Military near Royalgate on the southwest side. That's when the driver "t-boned" another car passing on the street.

No one else was hurt, police said.