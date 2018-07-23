DALLAS — The suspected drunk driver charged with hitting and killing a Dallas police officer was placed back in custody Monday, as more details about the crash were revealed in an arrest warrant affidavit.

Adrian Breedlove, 25, was placed in handcuffs inside a Dallas County courtroom on Monday morning and held for insufficient bond.

Breedlove was arrested on Saturday for striking Sr. Cpl. Earl “Jamie” Givens, who was stationed on his motorcycle during a funeral escort along Interstate 20.

Breedlove had posted bond and was released from jail early Sunday morning. He was jailed on charges of intoxication manslaughter and unlawful carrying of a weapon, and his total bail was initially set at $76,000.

In court Monday, prosecutors argued for an increased bond of $100,000. District Judge Jeanine Howard held Breedlove for insufficient bond and said she would make a ruling on the motion to increase the bond on Tuesday.

Affidavit: Breedlove had 9 drinks during night before crash

Breedlove blew a 0.19 blood-alcohol level on a breathalyzer test at the scene of the crash, which happened about 5:40 a.m. Saturday an I-20 entrance ramp at Bonnie View Drive in southern Dallas, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Monday.

Breedlove told officers he drank seven beers and two margaritas over the course of the night before the crash, the affidavit said.

Breedlove, who crashed into a concrete divider at the scene, failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. He told police that he was driving home from his brother's house, where he had taken an hour nap before leaving.

Breedlove said he drank four Miller Lite beers between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday, according to the affidavit. Earlier in the night, he drank three Corona beers at his brother's house and two margaritas at a Mexican restaurant, the affidavit said.

Breedlove said he "doesn't feel while driving that he was drunk" but that he did "feel the effects of the alcohol he drank a little bit," officers noted in the affidavit.

© 2018 WFAA