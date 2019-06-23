SAN ANTONIO — A husband and wife were driving on 410 west bound when a car pulled beside them and opened fire, according to police.

The incident took place before 6 a.m. on Sunday. The couple was in a SUV and the suspect was in a dark colored Crown Victoria.

The wife was driving the vehicle and was shot twice.The husband was not hit.

She was taken to SAMMC in serious but stable condition. The husband told police that they were targeted randomly.

Police are still investigating. If you have any information, you are urged to call police at (210) 207-7273.