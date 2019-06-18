SAN ANTONIO — A quadruple drive-by shooting took place Monday night just steps away from the Tower of the Americas.

Four men and one woman ages 21-23 were in a blue Toyota Camry on Market Street when a white truck fired shots into their vehicle.

The driver of the Camry crashed into the wall along I-37. The four men in the Camry were hit and the woman was not.

Two were transported to Samm-C Hospital, one being the driver, in critical condition. The other two were taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses saw the white truck drive away from the scene.

If you have any information, you are urged to call SAPD (210) 207-7273.