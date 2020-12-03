CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital officials reported Thursday that one of their employees has had symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

That employee was tested for the virus and late Thursday night, Driscoll Children's Hospital confirmed that the results came back negative.

The hospital made the announcement in an email statement Thursday afternoon. The employee was put under investigation after they began to show symptoms consistent with COVID-19. It was after that when officials learned the employee had been in contact with another person who had recently traveled within the U.S. The employee immediately notified hospital administration and the Health Department.

The employee was back working at the hospital one day before developing symptoms consistent with the virus. The hospital said she had contact with three patients.

According to a statement from Driscoll Children's Hospital, the families of the three patients have been notified. The hospital also said they are at low risk and that no testing has been requested by the Health Department.

If you have a child with a compromised immune system, you will want to take added steps to protect their health.

"Even if there is no coronavirus. no flu, that is the number one basic we teach the family. If you are going through chemo and you have immune compromised status, you don't want to go near anyone who is sick," Dr. Salim R. Surani said. "Common sense advice."

If you have the symptoms of the coronavirus you need to contact the Public Health District at 361-826-7200. Do not go to your doctor or to a hospital.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: