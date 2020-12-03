CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital said they have learned that one of their employees has symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The hospital made the announcement in an email statement Thursday afternoon. They said test results for the patient are not back yet.

Here's what we know so far:

The employee was put under investigation after they began to show symptoms consistent with COVID-19. It was after that when officials learned the employee had been in contact with another person who had recently traveled within the U.S. The employee immediately notified hospital administration and the Health Department.

The employee was back working at the hospital one day before developing symptoms consistent with the virus. The hospital said she had contact with three patients.

According to a statement from Driscoll Children's Hospital, the families of the three patients have been notified. The hospital also said they are at low risk and that no testing has been requested by the Health Department.

The employee, on the other hand, has been tested. They are currently waiting for the test results.

Here are some of the questions that concerned citizens have asked:

Are any additional cleaning measures being taken in the areas of the hospital the employee was working in?

Will this impact a child's appointment at the hospital?

Has the hospital implemented any visitor limitations?

3News has sent those questions to a representative for the hospital and are waiting to receive answers. What we can tell you so far, however, is that if you have a child with a compromised immune system, you will want to take added steps to protect their health.

"Even if there is no coronavirus. no flu, that is the number one basic we teach the family. If you are going through chemo and you have immune compromised status, you don't want to go near anyone who is sick," Dr. Salim R. Surani said. "Common sense advice."

If you have the symptoms of the coronavirus you need to contact the Public Health District at 361-826-7200. Do not go to your doctor or to a hospital.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: