SAWS announces Stage 1 watering rules after drop in Edwards Aquifer

The last time there were water restrictions in San Antonio was the fall of 2018.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio will enter Stage 1 watering rules after a drop in the Edwards Aquifer levels, according to San Antonio Water Systems.

The agency said Thursday the 10-day average of San Antonio's monitoring well has dropped below 660 feet, requiring a return to Stage 1 watering rules. The last time there were water restrictions in San Antonio was the fall of 2018.

Stage 1 rules begin on Friday, July 10, and will limit outdoor watering with a sprinkler or irrigation system. It will only be allowed before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m., one day per week, based on the last number of your address:

0 or 1 – Monday

2 or 3 – Tuesday

4 or 5 – Wednesday

6 or 7 – Thursday

8 or 9 – Friday

The agency said watering with a handheld hose is still allowed any day, any time.

For more information on water restrictions, visit this page.