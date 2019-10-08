SAN ANTONIO — It was an eventful morning for one motorcyclist and the DPS troopers that were chasing him.

According to DPS, they attempted to stop a motorcycle on I-35 at AT&T Parkway around 1:20 a.m.

Instead of stopping, the driver of the motorcycle took off and reportedly led DPS on a pursuit.

An official with DPS told KENS 5 that the motorcyclist led them in circles and popped wheelies during the 30-minute long chase.

The chase came to an end in an HEB parking lot where the motorcyclist was boxed in and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.