FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dozens of toilet paper rolls were found dumped alongside I-49 today.

It is currently on both sides of the highway between Exit 60 and 61.

Toilet paper is a hot commodity right now as fears of coronavirus are clearing store shelves.

It is unclear where the toilet paper came from.

The Washington County Sheriff's Department has assembled a crew to clean up the toilet paper.