FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dozens of toilet paper rolls were found dumped alongside I-49 today.
It is currently on both sides of the highway between Exit 60 and 61.
Toilet paper is a hot commodity right now as fears of coronavirus are clearing store shelves.
RELATED: Preparing for a pandemic doesn’t include stocking up on toilet paper
RELATED: Coronavirus in Arkansas: What you need to know
It is unclear where the toilet paper came from.
The Washington County Sheriff's Department has assembled a crew to clean up the toilet paper.
Toilet paper rolls alongside I-49