SAN ANTONIO — Officers responding to a call for a shooting arrive to find illegal gambling instead of a shooting, police said.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday night in the 700 block of Grosvenor.

Officers arrived to find 40 illegal "8-liner" slot machines and about 45 people inside participating in gambling, according to police.

Those people were cited for illegal gambling and social distancing ordinance violations, police said.