TYLER, Texas — As if Neil Diamond wasn't legendary enough, he's changed the lyrics to one of his most popular songs to promote hand washing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

We all know the tune, "Sweet Caroline":

Hands, touching hands

Reaching out, touching me, touching you

Sweet Caroline (BA, BA, BA!)

Good times never seemed so good (SO GOOD, SO GOOD, SO GOOD!)

Well the 79-year-old singer has switched up those famous words and is encouraging listeners to stay healthy and safe.

He performed the following during a fireside concert Saturday night via Twitter:

Hands, washing hands

Reaching out, don't touch me, I won't touch you

Thank you, Neal Diamond. Thank you!

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

RELATED: BE PREPARED: What to do if someone in your household gets coronavirus

RELATED: TOILET PAPER CALCULATOR: How much 'TP' do you need?

RELATED: 'Nothing to do until I get better' | Hardin County man in quarantine after becoming county's first coronavirus victim

RELATED: CDC: What people should know if they have asthma during COVID-19 pandemic