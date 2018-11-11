COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A World War II tank owned by a high-profile attorney here in Houston now has a new home in College Station.

The tank made headlines after Tony Buzbee parked it in front of his River Oaks home, angering the Homeowners Association.

On Saturday, the keys to the working tank were handed over to its new owners.

“I think it’s a good ending to the story of that tank,” Buzbee said.

A piece of World War II history is now part of the Texas A&M campus.

A Sherman tank will share its time in the quad.

It’s an area home to the Aggie Corps of Cadets.

Buzbee graduated an Aggie in 1990 and then joined the Marines.

“Texas A&M opened the world to me and the corps cadets helped shape me into the kind of person that I am so it makes me feel really good to be able to make a donation like this,” Buzbee said.

He bought the tank at auction for $600,000, in part to crush cars at his east Texas ranch.

It will now live on in Aggieland where it’s catching the attention of people on campus.

“I think the students will appreciate it,” Buzbee said. “I think you can see everyone here thinks it’s really fun and cool so it’s a fitting end I think.”

He said there’s a plan in place to keep the tank in pristine condition.

“That’s why it’s going to be good that the museum there in College Station has a role because they will keep it the way it should be,” Buzbee said.

All of this is so fitting, of course, with it being Veterans Day on Sunday.

Buzbee said the day was extra special because it’s the Marine Corps birthday.

