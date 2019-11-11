HOUSTON — Stories like this don't often have happy endings!

And while the spoiler alert is that the dog and its owner were reunited in the end, you have to watch the incredible video of Houston drivers stopping on the highway to help catch this dog.

Here's the story, as told by Twitter user @TobyTinelli, who caught it all on camera:

The dog's owner was in a wreck on an elevated Beltway 8 feeder road. The dog escaped and sprinted half a mile down the feeder.

All the drivers on the entire highway slowed down to help catch it.

"Everyone helped and it was beautiful," he wrote. "The best part was seeing them hug when he finally got him back."

Tinelli says there were rows of cars pulled over trying to help, and no one was complaining about it.

"Not a single honk," said Tinelli. "Nobody was angry."

Tinelli says something like this could only happen in Houston.

"Everybody's Houston proud," said Tinelli. "Seeing the heart of our city, I wouldn't expect anything else."

So if you know the owner of the dog, let us know! We want to talk to him and hear about this scary moment -- and beautiful reunion! Email us at newstips@khou.com.

