HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services recommends no one eat any species of fish or crab from the Houston Ship Channel or the San Jacinto River north of the Texas 146 Fred Hartman Bridge.

This is as clean-up efforts continue at Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park, where chemical storage tanks burned on and off for a week.

ITC officials say there are no known or suspected impacts to drinking water, and there are no water intakes on the ship channel.

Harris County Public Health (HCPH), Harris County Pollution Control (HCPC), Harris County and City of Houston Hazardous Materials teams, EPA, TCEQ and Turnstone Environmental Health & Safety continue air quality monitoring.

Updated air quality monitoring information is available here.



The environmental issues led to the closure of more than half a dozen parks in Harris County Pct. 2 and another two parks in La Porte.

In Shore Acres, all waterside parks have been reopened but with recommendations not to swim or consume anything from the waters.

Harris County Public Health officials say there is a low health risk for the community, despite a litany of complaints and concerns from people working and living around ITC.

One family filed the first of potentially hundreds of lawsuits Monday against ITC and its spokesperson for exposure to toxic chemicals.

The lawsuit claims residents have suffered numerous types of injuries, including upper respiratory infections, bronchitis, pneumonia, itchy, burning eyes and tight, burning throats.

