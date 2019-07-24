SAN ANTONIO — The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday it is monitoring a disturbance in the northwest Gulf of Mexico.

The center said the disturbance has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical system over the next five days as it makes its way through the Gulf.

The center also said the possibility of hazardous impacts to the San Antonio area are unlikely as of Wednesday.

But, regardless of whether it develops into a tropical system, there is a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday east of I-35 and I-37, according to the center.

The National Hurricane Center said it would update the situation as it warrants.