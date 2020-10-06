Disneyland Park and Disney California's Adventure Park will reopen July 17

July 9, 2020

Select attractions that draw large gatherings, such as parades and evening light shows and fireworks displays, will also be suspended at least temporarily. There also won't be any individual character meet-and-greets -- so no selfies with Mickey and no chances to for kids to collect autographs.



The theme parks -- along with Disney attractions worldwide -- closed in mid-March, causing a major financial hit to Disney, which was forced to eventually furlough non-essential park employees.



The closure also represented a financial blow to the city of Anaheim. City officials estimate a $75 million deficit in this fiscal year's budget because of a drop in sales tax revenue from the shutdown of major tourist attractions such as Disneyland, the Honda Center, Angel Stadium and the Anaheim Convention Center, said Mike Lyster, a city spokesman.



"So we welcome this," Lyster said. "This will be a gradual return but we need to start somewhere and this is a start. It's also a significant morale boost for everyone in our recovery. For many people, Disney represents the hope, optimism and ability of America."



City officials "have every confidence they have the ability to" reopen safely, Lyster said.



Disney is "great at operations, at managing attendance, and we know they will be able to do this well," Lyster said.



Mayor Harry Sidhu called it "a great day for Anaheim."



"We could see the reopening of Disneyland 65 years to the day from when Walt Disney opened his first theme park in our city," Sidhu said. "This is a major milestone in the recovery of Anaheim, California and our nation. We know Disney will be able to meet the challenge of reopening safely, and Anaheim stands ready to see that happen."