PORTER, Texas — Deputies are looking for a teenager who allegedly urinated on a shelf in a Walmart over the weekend.

It happened Saturday at the Walmart located at 23561 US-59 and video of the incident was posted to social media, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

The kid was with a group of other teens who tried to steal a case of beer but were stopped at the door by Walmart staff, deputies said.

The staff did not realize one of the teens had urinated on a shelf near the beverage aisle and they let the group leave the store.

Charges will be filed when the individuals are identified, the sheriff's office said.

"The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate these types of vulgar acts. Tampering with consumer products is not only morally reprehensible, but can be a felony offense by which offenders will be charged," said the sheriff's office on Monday.

Anyone with information about this incident or the individuals involved is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800, and reference case #19A243994.