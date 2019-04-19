SAN ANTONIO — The zoo is offering its “Beastly Breakfast”, where guests can have breakfast alongside giraffes or hippos. The breakfast includes includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, a yogurt bar, an assortment of pastries, and refreshments. Guests will have the chance to feed the giraffes their favorite breakfast…lettuce!

Guests dining with the hippos can see them eating their breakfast as well.

The breakfast includes a presentation from the animal care specialists.

Tickets are $19.99 for adults and $16.99 for children three to eleven. It is going on Saturday April 20 and Sunday, April 21 from 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. on each day.

Zoo admission is required and must be purchased separately.

