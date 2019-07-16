A popular restaurant chain said Monday it stands in solidarity with the U.S. Women's Soccer team in its fight for pay equality.

Dick's Last Resort said it would change its name to Chicks & Dick’s Last Resort for a minimum of one month when and if the U.S. Soccer Federation pays the women on par with their male counterparts.

“Equal pay for equal work is no joke, and neither is our pledge,” CFO Shane Sparks said in a release. “Like most Americans, we burst with pride when Megan, Alex, Rose and the others captured their second-consecutive world championship last weekend in France. But we shook our heads in disbelief at the ridiculous disparity in their pay. It’s a reflection of a deep-rooted societal injustice that simply has to change, so we’re doing our small part to help them reach this most historic goal.”

Dick's said it is also unveiling two new cocktails for August to celebrate the world champion soccer team. The restaurant said it will donate $1 to youth girls soccer programs in its local communities from the sale of each of the following drinks:

The Equalizer – A bold blend of Captain Morgan Rum, Crystal Lite and a splash of Rosé sprinkled with Heath bits

– A bold blend of Captain Morgan Rum, Crystal Lite and a splash of Rosé sprinkled with Heath bits Purple-Haired Badass – Drink like a champion with this audacious mix of Ole Smoky White Lightning and Blackberry Moonshine with Raspberry Puree and your choice of regular or sugar-free Red Bull.

Finally, the restaurant chain said any woman who was on the team can eat at any of its 13 locations for free, for now. “We’d be honored to put a chef’s hat on those ladies and serve up a delicious complimentary meal any time they like, at least until they start making the big bucks!” Sparks said. “Then they can pay full boat, just like the guys!”

